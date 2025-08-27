Indian Motorcycle's 2025 Scout lineup debuts in India
Indian Motorcycle just rolled out its 2025 Scout lineup in India, starting at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
There are eight models to choose from, each built for different riding vibes—whether you're into classic cruisers or sportier looks.
You get two engine choices: a 999cc V-twin with 85hp and 87 Nm, or a punchier 1,250cc SpeedPlus V-twin putting out 105hp and 108 Nm.
More on the new Scout range
You can pick from three trims: Standard (with LED lights and dual-channel ABS), Limited (adds ride modes and cruise control), and the top-tier Limited + Tech (which packs a TFT display, GPS navigation, and keyless ignition).
Styling ranges from stripped-down Sixty models to the high-performance '101 Scout,' so there's something for both old-school fans and riders who want the latest tech.