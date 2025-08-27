Indian Motorcycle's 2025 Scout lineup debuts in India Auto Aug 27, 2025

Indian Motorcycle just rolled out its 2025 Scout lineup in India, starting at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

There are eight models to choose from, each built for different riding vibes—whether you're into classic cruisers or sportier looks.

You get two engine choices: a 999cc V-twin with 85hp and 87 Nm, or a punchier 1,250cc SpeedPlus V-twin putting out 105hp and 108 Nm.