Nissan bids adieu to GT-R R35 with final 'Skyline' model
Nissan has officially wrapped up production of its iconic GT-R R35, with the final car—a Midnight Purple T-Spec—recently rolling off the line.
This marks the end of an impressive 18-year run for this generation, powered by a punchy 557hp twin-turbo V6.
Nearly 48,000 units produced since debut in 2007
Nearly 48,000 R35s hit the roads since its debut in 2007, earning a cult following.
While Nissan isn't launching a new version just yet due to financial constraints, they've promised that the GT-R name will return in some form—so fans can look forward to what's next.