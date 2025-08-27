Mercedes-AMG is making its most powerful V8 engine ever

Mercedes-AMG is gearing up to launch its most powerful high-tech electrified V8 engine. The development comes after backlash over Mercedes's decision to replace the V8 with a four-cylinder engine in the latest AMG C63. The upcoming powertrain will be a natural successor to the "M178," which has been powering several models since its debut in 2014.

Enhanced capabilities New engine to deliver more power and efficiency The new V8 engine, which will be based on the AMG.EA platform, is expected to deliver more power than its predecessor. Although exact details are yet to be revealed, AMG Director of Vehicle Development Steffen Jastrow hinted that it will have a higher output than the 720hp peak, seen in models like the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. The new mill will also respond quicker to driver input with improved pedal response and better efficiency for upcoming Euro 7 regulations.

Long-term plan Current-gen V8 will still be available for select models AMG CEO Michael Schiebe has said that the production of this new engine will continue well into the next decade. However, for now, the current-generation V8 isn't going anywhere. The recently teased AMG GT Track Sport is likely to use an updated version of the M177/M178 engines. Schiebe also revealed that there are still customers who prefer a pure V8, and AMG plans to keep selling eight-cylinder cars as long as there's demand.