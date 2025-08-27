Limited-run Rolls-Royce Spectre Primavera is a homage to spring

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled a new limited-edition series of its electric coupe, the Spectre. Dubbed the "Spectre Inspired by Primavera," this unique collection draws inspiration from the beauty and freshness of spring. The name 'Primavera' is Italian for spring, and the new variant will be available in three distinct color combinations: Evanescent, Reverie, and Blossom.

Design details It gets hand-painted cherry blossom coachline The Primavera Spectres come with a hand-painted coachline that runs from the front fender to the taillamp, interrupted only by the door handles and a small picture of a cherry branch in bloom. Unique 23-inch wheels with a color combination on the center cap, and painted brake calipers matching the coachline further enhance their look.

Interior design Cherry blossom motif also seen on the inside The cherry blossom motif is also seen on the inside of the car, with ornate, illuminated sill plates and branches and flowers stitched into the headrests. The seats come in a two-tone look that matches the exterior paint. A Blackwood panel on the dashboard flaunts an intricate etching of cherry blossoms and branches created with 37 different laser etching densities.

Special features Starlight doors display Spring Triangle constellations The Spectre Inspired by Primavera also comes with Starlight Doors, which have 4,796 tiny lights embedded into the door panels to display three constellations, namely Bootes, Leo, and Virgo. These constellations form an asterism known as the Spring Triangle. The dashboard has an "Illuminated Fascia," featuring more than 5,500 light-up "stars" accompanying the Spectre badge.

Color options It comes in Evanescent, Reverie, and Blossom colors The Primavera series is offered in three color combinations: Evanescent, Reverie, and Blossom. The first one flaunts Crystal over Arctic White paint with Tuchese accents and an interior of Grace White and Turchese leather lined by Chartreuse piping. The second one has Duck Egg Blue paint with Forge Yellow accents, and a cabin decked out in Grace White and Charles Blue leather with Forge Yellow piping.