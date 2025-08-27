BYD's Yangwang U9 hits 472km/h, breaks EV top-speed record

The Yangwang U9 Track Edition, a model from the luxury performance brand Yangwang owned by BYD , has officially set a new world record for the fastest electric vehicle (EV). The record was achieved on August 8 at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany , where it reached an astonishing top speed of 472.41km/h. This beats the previous record of 438.7km/h set by Aspark OWL SP600 hypercar in 2024 at the same venue.

Vehicle specifications Yangwang's e4 platform powers record-breaking U9 The U9 Track Edition is an upgraded version of the standard road-going U9, designed for extreme speed and stability. It features Yangwang's e4 Platform, a quad-motor system with four 30,000rpm motors, each tuned to deliver 755hp. This gives the car a combined output of over 3,000hp and an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 1,217hp/tonne—higher than even the legendary Koenigsegg One:1.

Technological advancements DiSus-X intelligent body control system enhances stability at high speeds The U9 Track Edition also comes with the DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System, a suspension tech that adjusts each wheel independently in real-time. This keeps the car stable during extreme acceleration and high-speed cornering. For this record attempt, Yangwang worked with Giti Tire to create custom semi-slick tires that can handle extreme loads. A carbon fiber splitter and enhanced thermal management further boosted the car's ability to sustain such unprecedented speeds.