Hyundai Ioniq 2 EV to debut in 2026: Details here Auto Aug 27, 2025

Hyundai is about to showcase a new electric concept car—widely expected to become the Ioniq 2—at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich this September.

Positioned as a fully electric alternative to the i20 and Bayon, it is likely to use the same E-GMP platform as Kia's EV3 and will sit just above the Inster EV in Hyundai's lineup.

Launch is expected in mid-2026.