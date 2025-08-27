Hyundai Ioniq 2 EV to debut in 2026: Details here
Hyundai is about to showcase a new electric concept car—widely expected to become the Ioniq 2—at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich this September.
Positioned as a fully electric alternative to the i20 and Bayon, it is likely to use the same E-GMP platform as Kia's EV3 and will sit just above the Inster EV in Hyundai's lineup.
Launch is expected in mid-2026.
What will the Hyundai Ioniq 2 look like?
The Ioniq 2 shows off smooth, rounded bodywork with mesh-pattern intakes, a ducktail spoiler, and those trendy full-width LED light bars front and back.
Inside, you'll find a wide digital display that merges your speedo and infotainment into one clean, minimalist dashboard.
Range of up to 599km per charge
You get two battery choices: a 58.3kWh pack for about 430km of range or an 81.4kWh version for up to 599km.
The single front motor delivers around 201hp—plenty for city drives or weekend trips.
With an expected price tag of €30,000 (£25,000), it could be one of Europe's most budget-friendly electric crossovers when it hits roads in mid-2026.