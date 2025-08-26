Next Article
Mercedes might use BMW's 4-cylinder petrol engines in future models
Mercedes-Benz is considering putting BMW's four-cylinder petrol engines into its upcoming models, as the shift to electric vehicles is taking longer than expected.
An official announcement is expected by the end of 2025.
This move would let Mercedes keep making gas-powered cars due to insufficient ICE powertrain capacity.
Both companies have previously collaborated on engine development
If the deal happens, BMW's B48 2.0-liter turbo engine could show up in a bunch of Mercedes cars—think CLA, GLA, GLB, C-Class, E-Class, GLC, and even the "Little G."
For Mercedes, this means saving on research and development costs; for BMW, it keeps their factories busy.
Both companies have teamed up with other automakers before, so this partnership feels like a smart way to adapt as the auto industry changes.