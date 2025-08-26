Mercedes might use BMW's 4-cylinder petrol engines in future models

Both companies have previously collaborated on engine development

If the deal happens, BMW's B48 2.0-liter turbo engine could show up in a bunch of Mercedes cars—think CLA, GLA, GLB, C-Class, E-Class, GLC, and even the "Little G."

For Mercedes, this means saving on research and development costs; for BMW, it keeps their factories busy.

Both companies have teamed up with other automakers before, so this partnership feels like a smart way to adapt as the auto industry changes.