NewsBytes Brief: Yangwang U9 Track Edition breaks EV speed record
BYD's Yangwang U9 Track Edition just shattered the world record for electric cars, hitting a wild 473km/h in Germany on August 8, 2025.
That's a big leap past last year's record of 439km/h set by the Aspark Owl.
This luxury EV stands out thanks to its cutting-edge ultra-high-voltage platform, which takes its speed and performance to another level.
The U9 Track Edition is powered by 4 motors
The U9 Track Edition packs four motors—each with about 744hp—for a total of nearly 3,000hp.
Its smart suspension system can make independent suspension adjustments at each wheel for optimal track handling, and a high-tech torque-vectoring setup tweaks traction up to 100 times per second so it stays glued to the track.
Add in a carbon-fiber front splitter and custom semi-slick tires made with Giti Tire, and you've got an EV that's not just fast but seriously engineered for racing thrills.