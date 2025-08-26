NewsBytes Brief: Yangwang U9 Track Edition breaks EV speed record

The U9 Track Edition is powered by 4 motors

The U9 Track Edition packs four motors—each with about 744hp—for a total of nearly 3,000hp.

Its smart suspension system can make independent suspension adjustments at each wheel for optimal track handling, and a high-tech torque-vectoring setup tweaks traction up to 100 times per second so it stays glued to the track.

Add in a carbon-fiber front splitter and custom semi-slick tires made with Giti Tire, and you've got an EV that's not just fast but seriously engineered for racing thrills.