Why Chevrolet has recalled 25,500 Corvettes in the US

Chevrolet has announced a recall for its high-performance C8 Corvette Z06 and ZR1 models, owing to a fuel-spillage issue that could potentially increase the risk of fire. The recall affects all 2023-2025 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and 2025-2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 units. A General Motors spokesperson confirmed the recall is due to an "excess fuel spillage issue during refueling."

Risk assessment Excess fuel during refueling could leak onto left-side radiator The NHTSA's recall filing explains that excess fuel during refueling could leak onto the left-side radiator, posing a fire risk. A GM spokesperson said this is a rare occurrence and malfunctioning filling station pumps may be a contributing factor. They emphasized customer safety is GM's top priority and they are working quickly to fix this issue.

Sales halt GM has issued a stop-sale on Corvette models Due to the increased fire risk, GM has also issued a stop-sale on Corvette Z06 and ZR1 models. This implies any such Corvette inventory currently at dealerships won't be sold until the issue is fixed. Though GM hasn't announced a confirmed fix yet, the recall document states plans to install a shield to divert spilled fuel away from potential ignition sources.