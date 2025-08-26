Why Chevrolet has recalled 25,500 Corvettes in the US
What's the story
Chevrolet has announced a recall for its high-performance C8 Corvette Z06 and ZR1 models, owing to a fuel-spillage issue that could potentially increase the risk of fire. The recall affects all 2023-2025 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and 2025-2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 units. A General Motors spokesperson confirmed the recall is due to an "excess fuel spillage issue during refueling."
Risk assessment
Excess fuel during refueling could leak onto left-side radiator
The NHTSA's recall filing explains that excess fuel during refueling could leak onto the left-side radiator, posing a fire risk. A GM spokesperson said this is a rare occurrence and malfunctioning filling station pumps may be a contributing factor. They emphasized customer safety is GM's top priority and they are working quickly to fix this issue.
Sales halt
GM has issued a stop-sale on Corvette models
Due to the increased fire risk, GM has also issued a stop-sale on Corvette Z06 and ZR1 models. This implies any such Corvette inventory currently at dealerships won't be sold until the issue is fixed. Though GM hasn't announced a confirmed fix yet, the recall document states plans to install a shield to divert spilled fuel away from potential ignition sources.
Impact assessment
Recall expected to affect these units
The recall is expected to affect some 25,500 Corvette units. It doesn't include other Corvette models (except for ZR1X which has not yet entered production) as the left-side radiator assembly is unique to Z06 and ZR1 models.