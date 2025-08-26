Euler Motors launches Neo HiRANGE with 200km range Auto Aug 26, 2025

Euler Motors just launched the Neo HiRANGE, an electric three-wheeler designed for last-mile connectivity and everyday travel.

With three versions offering 120-200km range (the top one goes over 200km per charge), it's priced at ₹3.1 lakh and fully recharges in about 3.25 hours—making it a practical pick for first-time EV buyers and fleet operators.