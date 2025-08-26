Next Article
Euler Motors launches Neo HiRANGE with 200km range
Euler Motors just launched the Neo HiRANGE, an electric three-wheeler designed for last-mile connectivity and everyday travel.
With three versions offering 120-200km range (the top one goes over 200km per charge), it's priced at ₹3.1 lakh and fully recharges in about 3.25 hours—making it a practical pick for first-time EV buyers and fleet operators.
'Neo by Euler' brand to come over next few months
Alongside the new ride, Euler is rolling out "Neo by Euler"—a brand shaped by auto drivers' feedback, coming over the next 3-4 months to 50 cities.
The focus? Cutting down fuel waits, addressing unreliable maintenance, and making ownership more affordable—all with predictable performance in mind.