Hyundai Ioniq 2 teased ahead of debut: What to expect Auto Aug 26, 2025

Hyundai just dropped the first look at the Ioniq 2, its smallest and most budget-friendly electric hatchback yet.

The car will debut at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich on September 9, 2025, and market launch is expected next year.

Expect a sporty vibe with full-width LED lights, bold wheel arches, and a rear ducktail spoiler.