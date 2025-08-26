Hyundai Ioniq 2 teased ahead of debut: What to expect
Hyundai just dropped the first look at the Ioniq 2, its smallest and most budget-friendly electric hatchback yet.
The car will debut at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich on September 9, 2025, and market launch is expected next year.
Expect a sporty vibe with full-width LED lights, bold wheel arches, and a rear ducktail spoiler.
Choice of 2 battery options for range
The Ioniq 2 runs on Hyundai's E-GMP platform (shared with Kia EV2/EV3), packing a single front motor with 201hp and 283Nm torque.
You get two battery choices: one offering up to 430km of range, and another stretching it to about 599km—pretty solid for city commutes or weekend trips.
Adaptive infotainment setup on offer
Inside, there's an adaptive infotainment setup with a wide digital display that covers half the dash.
With an expected price around €30,000, it's aimed at drivers looking for an affordable entry into electric cars when it launches in Q3 2026.