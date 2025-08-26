BYD's Yangwang U9 Track Edition becomes fastest EV ever

This beast runs four electric motors (one per wheel), pumping out over 3,000hp and giving it serious acceleration. With semi-slick Gitgi tires and optional carbon-fiber parts, it's built for the track. The car also packs advanced torque-vectoring and BYD 's DiSus-X suspension system for sharp handling.

BYD sets a new bar for EVs

The U9 Track Edition isn't just about top speed—it shows how far electric cars have come in performance and tech.

With this record, BYD is setting a new bar for what EVs can do on the world stage.