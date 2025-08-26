Next Article
BYD's Yangwang U9 Track Edition becomes fastest EV ever
BYD's Yangwang U9 Track Edition, an electric hypercar from China, hit a wild 472.41km/h at Germany's ATP track on August 8—making it the fastest EV ever and beating the previous Aspark OWL SP600 record by a solid margin.
The beast runs on 4 electric motors
This beast runs four electric motors (one per wheel), pumping out over 3,000hp and giving it serious acceleration.
With semi-slick Gitgi tires and optional carbon-fiber parts, it's built for the track.
The car also packs advanced torque-vectoring and BYD's DiSus-X suspension system for sharp handling.
BYD sets a new bar for EVs
The U9 Track Edition isn't just about top speed—it shows how far electric cars have come in performance and tech.
With this record, BYD is setting a new bar for what EVs can do on the world stage.