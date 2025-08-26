Mercedes-AMG is developing a new V8 engine for performance models Auto Aug 26, 2025

Mercedes-AMG is developing a brand new electrified V8 engine, set to arrive in late 2027.

This move comes after fans weren't thrilled about the AMG C63 dropping its classic V8.

The upcoming engine will power future performance models on the AMG.EA platform and will succeed the M178, which has been around since 2014.