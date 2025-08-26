Next Article
Mercedes-AMG is developing a new V8 engine for performance models
Mercedes-AMG is developing a brand new electrified V8 engine, set to arrive in late 2027.
This move comes after fans weren't thrilled about the AMG C63 dropping its classic V8.
The upcoming engine will power future performance models on the AMG.EA platform and will succeed the M178, which has been around since 2014.
AMG's new V8 will comply with Euro 7 emissions standards
AMG says this next-gen V8 will beat current models for power and deliver quicker pedal response while meeting tougher Euro 7 emissions rules.
AMG CEO Michael Schiebe expects it to remain in production well into the next decade.
For now, Mercedes-AMG is still making their existing V8s to keep loyal fans happy until market demand shifts.