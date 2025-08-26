Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift to break cover in early September

Major tech boost on offer

Inside, the 2025 Thar gets a major tech boost with a 10.25-inch touchscreen running Mahindra's AdrenoX system (yep, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are in).

There's also a digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, updated center console with wireless charging—and only hard-top versions will be offered now.

Bookings open soon after launch, with deliveries expected by October.