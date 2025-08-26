Next Article
Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift to break cover in early September
Mahindra is set to unveil a refreshed 3-door Thar SUV in early September 2025, with deliveries expected by October, sporting a bold new front inspired by the 5-door Thar Roxx.
Expect a sharper grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, tweaked tail lamps, and fresh alloy wheels—giving this classic off-roader a modern vibe.
Major tech boost on offer
Inside, the 2025 Thar gets a major tech boost with a 10.25-inch touchscreen running Mahindra's AdrenoX system (yep, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are in).
There's also a digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, updated center console with wireless charging—and only hard-top versions will be offered now.
Bookings open soon after launch, with deliveries expected by October.