2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV arrives with 7 seats, 630km range

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the second-generation of its GLB model, a chunky seven-seater SUV that is set to be the larger sibling of the CLA. The new GLB is based on the firm's MMA architecture for compact cars, which supports both pure-electric and hybrid powertrains. This makes it the largest MMA-based model yet, with a smaller GLA crossover expected to follow next year. It delivers up to 631km of range in EV guise and prices start at £41,000 (around ₹49.3 lakh).

Market rivals GLB's market positioning and competition The new GLB will be the only premium model in its segment to offer both EV and ICE power, along with a seven-seat option. However, it will have to compete with models like the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 E-tron, and Volkswagen ID 4.

Design Design and interior features The new GLB retains the boxy two-box SUV shape of its predecessor, echoing the silhouette of Mercedes's legendary G-Class off-roader. The ICE and EV versions share a similar design, with the main difference being a traditional grille with chrome star pattern for ICE version, and an illuminated front panel hosting 94 individual stars for the EV model. The interior has also been revamped with more leg space and headroom for passengers in all three rows.

Tech specs Advanced tech and powertrain options The new GLB comes with an optional Superscreen setup from the S-Class, which combines a 10.25-inch driver display, a 14-inch central touchscreen, and a 14-inch passenger infotainment touchscreen into one seamless panel. The latest MBUX system also features an improved version of 'Hey Mercedes' virtual assistant that uses ChatGPT for more natural interactions. As for powertrains, the electric variant will be available first with two options: a rear-driven model producing 260hp and a dual-motor version generating up to 349hp.