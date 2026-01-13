Tata's popular Punch sub-compact SUV updated for 2026: What's new?

Tata Motors has launched the updated version of its popular sub-compact SUV, the Punch , in India. The new model comes with a starting price tag of ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first major mid-lifecycle update for the Punch since its debut in 2021. The facelifted model features exterior and interior updates along with a new powertrain option.

Design updates Design and features The exterior design of the Punch (facelift) is inspired by the recently launched Punch.EV. It gets new triangle-shaped vertically-stacked LED headlights, a black-finished bumper with silver accents for air intake vents, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets connected LED taillights and a faux silver skid plate on the black rear bumper. The facelifted model is offered in six color options: Bengal Rouge, Caramel, Coorg Clouds, Cyantafic, Daytona Gray, and Pristine White.

Interiors A look at the interiors The interior of the Punch remains similar to its predecessor but gets a new gloss black two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. It also features a touch-enabled climate control panel, fabric upholstery for seats inspired by the Punch.EV, and extendable thigh support for front and rear seats. The car comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system available in specific trims, a 7.0-inch digital driver's display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, and cruise control, among other things.

Engine specs Powertrain options and performance The Punch has three engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill that makes 88hp/115Nm, a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 120hp/170Nm, and a petrol-CNG variant with an output of 73hp/103Nm. The naturally-aspirated petrol version is mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, while the turbocharged unit is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The CNG variant also offers an AMT option alongside the manual transmission option.