Toyota's most loved SUV goes green with new hybrid powertrains
What's the story
Toyota has unveiled the sixth-generation RAV4 for 2026, a model that continues to build on its reputation as one of the world's best-selling SUVs.
The new RAV4 comes with an all-hybrid powertrain range, enhanced technology, and a sporty trim called GR Sport.
It retains its rugged design elements while offering more character through variant-specific styling.
Design overhaul
The RAV4's exterior gets a stylish revamp
The 2026 Toyota RAV4 features a refreshed exterior with angular LED headlamps, a body-colored grille, and new alloy wheel options between 17 and 20-inch.
The C-shaped taillights are now integrated into a tinted full-width rear cluster.
Despite all these changes, the SUV retains its signature trapezoidal wheel arches and rugged stance.
Trim options
RAV4 offers a range of trims
The 2026 Toyota RAV4 comes in Core, Sport, and Rugged styles, as well as GR Sport and Woodland trims.
The GR Sport variant gets a rally-inspired rear wing, an aggressive grille design, and unique performance-focused touches.
Meanwhile, the Woodland trim is meant for off-road adventures with all-terrain tires, additional LEDs, and increased ground clearance.
Interior enhancements
RAV4's interior gets a tech upgrade
The interior of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 has been upgraded with a digital layout replacing many physical buttons.
A standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is paired with either a 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch touchscreen powered by Toyota's new Audio Multimedia system.
This update brings smoother operation, advanced connectivity options, and the latest Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 ADAS suite for enhanced safety features in all models of the SUV.
Powertrain details
RAV4's powertrain is now fully electrified
The biggest change in the 2026 Toyota RAV4 is its shift from pure petrol to an all-electrified lineup.
The RAV4 Hybrid now offers up to 236hp (AWD), 17hp more.
The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) promises a powerful 320hp, with an all-electric range of up to 80km and DC fast charging on select trims.
Both configurations use a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with upgraded control units and a bigger battery pack for better performance.
Platform and cost
RAV4's platform and pricing
Though the 2026 Toyota RAV4 retains the TNGA-K platform, it gets a reinforced chassis and improved suspension mounts for better rigidity and ride quality.
The GR Sport variant also gets Gazoo Racing-tuned suspension and steering for a fun drive.
The new RAV4 will arrive at US dealerships by late 2025, with the base Core variant likely starting between $33,000-$35,000 while the GR Sport could push $50,000.