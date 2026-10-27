Acura's latest concept is inspired by Vans, BMX culture
What's the story
Acura has unveiled a unique version of its smallest crossover, the 2026 Acura ADX CZ-77 Concept. The one-off model is a collaboration with Vans BMX athlete Coco Zurita. It features Vans graphics and is inspired by BMX culture, complete with an integrated bike rack. The project connects a mainstream compact SUV to action-sports culture in an unprecedented way.
Design
The SUV gets a custom carbon-fiber aero package
The transformation of the Acura ADX CZ-77 Concept begins with a custom carbon-fiber aero package.
This includes front parts, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and widened fender flares that give the compact crossover a wider stance than the standard model.
The concept also features 19-inch Rotiform wheels with aero disks and a custom exhaust system for added flair.
Others
The crossover features a dedicated bike rack
A dedicated structure has been fitted at the rear of the Acura ADX CZ-77 Concept to hold and showcase Zurita's BMX bike.
This turns the SUV's rear into a display area instead of just a storage compartment.
Inside, nearly 90% of the fabric comes from Vans North America, using materials from its high-performance skate and BMX shoe lines instead of regular automotive upholstery.
Celebration
The project celebrates Coco Zurita's Vans partnership anniversary
The graphics on the Acura ADX CZ-77 Concept are taken from the Vans x Coco Zurita shoe campaign, directly linking the SUV's design to Zurita's existing sneaker line.
The project is particularly significant as it marks Zurita's 20th anniversary with Vans and falls during Vans's own 60th anniversary year.
This double milestone makes their collaboration even more special.