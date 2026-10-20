Alphabet owned Waymo plans 20,000 robotaxis by end of 2027
Waymo, the self-driving car company owned by Alphabet, is massively scaling up, planning to jump from 4,000 to 20,000 robotaxis by the end of 2027.
It is aiming for 8,000 cars on the road by the end of this year, all part of a push to make driverless rides more common and cooler with fresh funding.
Waymo $5B loan supports US expansion
Waymo recently scored a $5 billion loan (plus $16 billion earlier), which will help it expand across 15 US cities, including new spots like San Antonio and Tampa.
It is also eyeing London, Tokyo, and Madrid for its first international launches.
A big move: swapping out its old Jaguar I-Paces for Waymo's Ojai robotaxi built on a Zeekr-supplied electric vehicle from China, outfitted with Waymo's tech in Arizona, to keep things affordable and scalable despite import hurdles.