Amazon's Zoox recalls 332 self-driving cars over software glitch
Amazon's Zoox is recalling 332 of its self-driving cars in the US after a software bug was found that could make them cross yellow lines or stop awkwardly in front of oncoming traffic.
The issue affects vehicles with software versions from before December 19, 2025.
Quick fix: Free updates coming your way
Zoox is rolling out free over-the-air updates to fix the glitch—no trip to the shop needed.
This isn't their first recall this year; back in May, they had to update 270 cars after an unoccupied Zoox vehicle bumped into another car in Vegas.
With $1.2 billion already invested and regulators watching closely, Zoox is under pressure to get autonomous driving right and keep building trust.