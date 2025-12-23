Amazon's Zoox recalls 332 self-driving cars over software glitch

Quick fix: Free updates coming your way

Zoox is rolling out free over-the-air updates to fix the glitch—no trip to the shop needed.

This isn't their first recall this year; back in May, they had to update 270 cars after an unoccupied Zoox vehicle bumped into another car in Vegas.

With $1.2 billion already invested and regulators watching closely, Zoox is under pressure to get autonomous driving right and keep building trust.