Tata Motors to launch 3 electric SUVs in 2026
Auto
Tata Motors is gearing up to drop three new electric SUVs in 2026—Sierra EV, Punch EV facelift, and Avinya.
The Sierra EV will kick things off with a fresh electric platform and all-wheel drive, while the updated Punch EV will bring design tweaks inspired by the Harrier EV and a more modern interior.
Tata goes premium with Avinya
Rounding out the trio, the Avinya will be Tata's big step into the premium EV scene.
First shown at Bharat Mobility Global Expo, it'll be sold through its own dedicated network instead of regular Tata dealerships—showing just how serious Tata is about leveling up its electric game.