Tata Motors's EVs hit 2.5 lakh sales—dominating India's electric car scene
Tata Motors's TATA.ev division just crossed 2.5 lakh EVs sold in India, currently holding about 66% of the market since launching Nexon.ev in 2020.
November alone saw them move nearly 8,000 cars—a big leap from last year.
What's coming next? More EVs on the way
Tata isn't slowing down. Expect new models like Sierra.ev and Punch.ev in 2026, plus the Avinya range later that year.
By FY30, Tata plans to add five fresh EV nameplates and keep updating their lineup—which already spans almost ₹20 lakh in price.
Charging up: Tata's growing network and local push
With Tata EVs now present in over 1,000 towns and 1,500 EV-dedicated service bays nationwide, and more than 200,000 charging points (including public chargers and fast-charging Mega Hubs), TATA.ev is making it easier to go electric.
Over half of their car parts—including battery packs—are made right here in India, too.