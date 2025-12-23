Ola Electric now offers same-day servicing for your EVs
What's the story
Ola Electric has launched a new initiative called Hyperservice Centers, promising same-day service at no extra cost. The company plans to convert its existing service centers into these dedicated facilities, starting with Bengaluru. The first Hyperservice Center is now operational in Indiranagar, with plans for rapid expansion across India in the coming weeks.
Service upgrade
A new standard in EV servicing
An Ola Electric spokesperson said, "With Hyperservice Centers, we are setting a new benchmark - same-day service guarantee. At no extra cost for any customer." The new centers will offer a dedicated customer lounge, free Wi-Fi and real-time digital visibility throughout the servicing process. This is aimed at ensuring speed, clarity and trust in the service experience.
Customer focus
Vision for a seamless EV ownership experience
The spokesperson further added, "This is about using technology, process redesign and scale to remove friction and give every Ola customer a faster, simpler and more transparent service experience." The company hopes to create a world-class electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience by combining technology with customer-first design. This will set new industry standards for speed and reliability in EV servicing.