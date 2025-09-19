Ampere Magnus Grand launched with 5-year battery warranty: Check details Auto Sep 19, 2025

Ampere just dropped the Magnus Grand in India for ₹89,999 (ex-showroom).

It's a fresh take on their Magnus Neo, now with updated looks, improved safety features, and a tough Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery.

The scooter is aimed at commuters and families and comes bundled with Ampere Care for after-sales support.