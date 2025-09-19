Ampere Magnus Grand launched with 5-year battery warranty: Check details
Ampere just dropped the Magnus Grand in India for ₹89,999 (ex-showroom).
It's a fresh take on their Magnus Neo, now with updated looks, improved safety features, and a tough Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery.
The scooter is aimed at commuters and families and comes bundled with Ampere Care for after-sales support.
Range of up to 95km per charge
The Magnus Grand runs on a 2.3kWh LFP battery with a five-year or 75,000km warranty.
Expect an 80-95km range in Eco mode and full charging in about five to six hours using its 7.5A charger.
The scooter gets a digital instrument cluster and dual-tone color
You get upgrades like a digital instrument cluster, sturdier grab rail, and dual-tone color options—Matcha Green or Ocean Blue with gold accents.
The LFP battery tech means double the lifespan compared to regular lithium-ion batteries—so it should last longer through Indian weather and traffic life.