Millions of Toyotas, Hyundais, Jeeps recalled: Check if yours is Auto Sep 19, 2025

If you or your family drive a Toyota, Hyundai Palisade, or a newer Jeep Wagoneer, heads up: over 1.3 million cars and SUVs are being recalled across the US for safety fixes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says these recalls cover everything from dashboard glitches to seat belt and door trim problems—so it's worth checking if your ride is on the list.