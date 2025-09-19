Millions of Toyotas, Hyundais, Jeeps recalled: Check if yours is
If you or your family drive a Toyota, Hyundai Palisade, or a newer Jeep Wagoneer, heads up: over 1.3 million cars and SUVs are being recalled across the US for safety fixes.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says these recalls cover everything from dashboard glitches to seat belt and door trim problems—so it's worth checking if your ride is on the list.
What to do if your car's on the list
Toyota is recalling about 591,000 vehicles—including popular models like Tacoma—because a software bug can make the instrument panel go dark at startup (yep, no speed or warning lights). Owners will get official notices starting mid-November 2024.
Hyundai is recalling nearly 569,000 Palisade SUVs (model years 2020-2025) because some seat belt buckles might not latch properly in a crash.
Meanwhile, Stellantis (Jeep's parent company) wants almost 164,000 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer owners to get their door trims checked out—they could detach unexpectedly.
Why it matters
Even if car recalls sound boring, this stuff matters—especially if you're driving or riding with friends.
Faulty dashboards and seat belts are real risks. If your car's affected, don't ignore it: free repairs are coming soon.
It's all about keeping everyone safe on the road without any surprises.