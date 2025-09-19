Next Article
BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition teased: What to expect
Auto
BMW Motorrad India just dropped a teaser for the G 310 RR Limited Edition—only 310 bikes will be up for grabs.
While the regular model hasn't changed much lately, this special edition could get cool upgrades borrowed from the TVS Apache RR 310, like new tech and possible engine tweaks.
Design tweaks and new tech could be on offer
This limited run comes with unique design touches: think a numbered tank badge and a bold black, red, and blue color scheme reminiscent of BMW's 'M' bikes like the M 1000 RR.
It might also feature winglets, a transparent clutch cover, and fresh alloy wheels similar to those on the Apache RR 310.
The standard G 310 RR is priced at ₹3.05 lakh, but expect this exclusive version to cost more.