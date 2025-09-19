BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition teased: What to expect

Design tweaks and new tech could be on offer

This limited run comes with unique design touches: think a numbered tank badge and a bold black, red, and blue color scheme reminiscent of BMW's 'M' bikes like the M 1000 RR.

It might also feature winglets, a transparent clutch cover, and fresh alloy wheels similar to those on the Apache RR 310.

The standard G 310 RR is priced at ₹3.05 lakh, but expect this exclusive version to cost more.