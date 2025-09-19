Mercedes-AMG's 'Batman test' for new cars aims to boost thrills Auto Sep 19, 2025

Mercedes-AMG is shaking things up by putting its future cars through a "Batman test"—aiming for vehicles that feel bold, thrilling, and unmistakably cool (think Batman, not Superman).

CEO Michael Schiebe says every new model must project the kind of dark, thrilling energy associated with Batman rather than the clean-cut image of Superman, and the all-electric GT XX Concept with 1,340hp is just the start of this new vibe.