Mercedes-AMG's 'Batman test' for new cars aims to boost thrills
Mercedes-AMG is shaking things up by putting its future cars through a "Batman test"—aiming for vehicles that feel bold, thrilling, and unmistakably cool (think Batman, not Superman).
CEO Michael Schiebe says every new model must project the kind of dark, thrilling energy associated with Batman rather than the clean-cut image of Superman, and the all-electric GT XX Concept with 1,340hp is just the start of this new vibe.
AMG is mindful of how different drivers might react to designs
While AMG wants that fearless edge, chief designer Gordon Wagener warns some designs could seem "too aggressive" for certain buyers, especially female buyers.
China is a major focus as AMG looks to grow in the premium electric market.
The "Batman test" shows they're serious about excitement but also listening to what different drivers want.