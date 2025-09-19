Next Article
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance to produce EVs at upgraded Douai plant
Auto
Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi are joining forces to launch fresh electric vehicles (EVs) across Europe.
They announced the move at their upgraded Douai plant in France, which got a €550 million makeover to become an EV hub.
The goal? Make eco-friendly driving more accessible and speed up Europe's switch to clean mobility.
Douai plant will produce Nissan Micra EV and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
The alliance is bringing two new EVs: the Nissan Micra EV—reviving a classic, designed especially for European preferences—and Mitsubishi's first all-electric Eclipse Cross SUV, debuting September 17.
Both use Ampere's modular platforms for flexible designs but shared tech.
The Douai plant's production jumped to almost 90,000 EVs by 2024.