Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance to produce EVs at upgraded Douai plant Auto Sep 19, 2025

Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi are joining forces to launch fresh electric vehicles (EVs) across Europe.

They announced the move at their upgraded Douai plant in France, which got a €550 million makeover to become an EV hub.

The goal? Make eco-friendly driving more accessible and speed up Europe's switch to clean mobility.