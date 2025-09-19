Ather Energy's Experience Center network crosses 500 mark

Between June and August 2025 alone, Ather opened over 100 new centers, focusing on tier 2 and tier 3 cities like Agra, Jabalpur, Calicut, and Coimbatore. States like Maharashtra and Karnataka now have more than 50 centers each—making EVs way more accessible beyond just metro cities.

Ather's growth story in numbers

Ather's national market share nearly doubled year-over-year to over 14%, with especially strong growth in Middle and South India.

They've also rolled out new tech features like voice controls for their scooters.

With two factories in Tamil Nadu and a third coming up in Maharashtra to boost production capacity, Ather is betting big on making EVs mainstream.