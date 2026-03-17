Ather Energy hits 500 experience centers, expands into tier-2 cities
Ather Energy just hit a big milestone: over 500 Experience Centers across India, after adding 101 new spots between June and August. They're reaching deeper into Middle and North India.
Over 58 of the 101 new centers were opened in cities such as Agra and Vadodara; Ather has also expanded into several tier-2 and tier-3 locations.
Ather's market share growth across India
Ather's national market share nearly doubled in a year, now at 14.3%.
Middle India's market share rose 2.6x year-on-year to 10.7%, while South India remains strong at almost 23%.
States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu each have over 50 centers; Bengaluru leads with 18.
Plans to reach 700 experience centers by end of FY2026
Ather wants to hit 700 Experience Centers by the end of FY2026.
To keep things smooth for riders, they've got Ather Gold service centers for easy maintenance, ExpressCare for quick servicing in an hour, and over 3,500 fast-charging points nationwide.
The buzz around their Rizta family scooters is helping them grow fast, even beyond big cities!