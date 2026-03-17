Ather Energy hits 500 experience centers, expands into tier-2 cities Auto Mar 17, 2026

Ather Energy just hit a big milestone: over 500 Experience Centers across India, after adding 101 new spots between June and August. They're reaching deeper into Middle and North India.

Over 58 of the 101 new centers were opened in cities such as Agra and Vadodara; Ather has also expanded into several tier-2 and tier-3 locations.