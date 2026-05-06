Audi revives Auto Union Lucca, 1935 record-breaking racing car
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Audi has brought the iconic Auto Union Lucca racing car back to life.
Made its comeback in Lucca, Italy, where it smashed records in 1935, the car was famous for its 16-cylinder engine and futuristic design.
Driven by Hans Stuck, it hit an average of 320km/h and topped out at 327km/h, making it the fastest road-racing car of its era.
Restored in England, bound for Goodwood
Restored over three years in England, the Lucca keeps its original aerodynamic look with light-alloy panels and covered wheels but now features better cooling for reliability.
The rebuilt engine matches the classic's style.
After its Italian debut, you can catch this piece of racing history at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 9-12, where a whole new generation can see what made it legendary.