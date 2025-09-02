Leak reveals Audi's next-gen electric sports coupe

Audi has inadvertently provided an early look at its highly anticipated electric coupe, positioned between the iconic TT and R8. The company calls it a "highly emotional sports car," but it won't be replacing the TT or the R8. The new performance model will be fully electric, marking a departure from its predecessors. Audi has launched a teaser campaign on social media, and while specific details of the concept haven't been shown, design inspirations have been shared.

Design inspiration Design inspired by Avus concept and Auto Union race cars The design of Audi's new concept is inspired by the Avus concept and Auto Union era race cars. The upcoming sporty EV will be larger than a TT but smaller than an R8, with mid-engine-like proportions and likely a coupe silhouette. It will adopt a "less is more" approach to design, ditching today's fussy styling for something cleaner.

Production timeline EV to debut within 2 years Despite the skepticism surrounding concept cars, especially electric ones, Audi's CEO Gernot Dollner is confident this one will make it to production. The road-ready EV is expected to debut within two years following its public appearance at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich later this month. Dollner said that the model will embody the "new Audi," not just with fresh styling but also with hardware never before used by the brand.