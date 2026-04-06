US-Iran war: Automakers warn of supply hit despite record sales
What's the story
India's automobile sales have reached an all-time high, with a total of 2.96 crore units sold in the last financial year (FY26). This marks a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 13.3%, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The surge is largely attributed to the government's rationalization of goods and services tax (GST), which has spurred demand across various vehicle categories.
Sales breakdown
Record sales in 2W and PV segments
Two-wheelers (2W) led the sales with over 2.14 crore units sold, marking a 13.4% increase from the previous fiscal year. Passenger vehicles (PVs) also saw a significant jump in sales, crossing the 47-lakh mark for the first time with a 13% YoY growth rate. The rise is attributed to an extensive new-model pipeline, continued urbanization, and an ongoing shift toward SUVs and alternative powertrains.
Segment performance
Growth in 3W and CV segments
The three-wheeler (3W) segment also set a record with an 11.68% growth rate, driven by the electric vehicle (EV) transition. Commercial vehicles (CVs) also posted their best-ever figures, crossing the 10-lakh mark for the first time with an impressive 11.74% growth rate. The stellar performance of these segments is mainly due to infrastructure-driven freight demand and a particularly strong MCV sub-segment.
Agricultural impact
Tractors top performer of the year
Tractors emerged as the top performer of the year, crossing 10 lakh retail units for the first time in history with an 18.95% growth rate. The stellar performance is a direct reflection of a good monsoon, strong rabi sowing, and improving farm economics. This highlights how agricultural factors can significantly influence automobile sales trends in India.
Concerns
US-Iran war may hit supplies
India's auto dealers have flagged potential supply and dispatch disruptions in the near term as the West Asia conflict drives up raw material costs, even as full-year sales hit a record high. The broader operating environment remains uncertain due to the conflict, the FADA said. The war has pushed up oil and gas prices, increasing fuel and logistics costs across the auto supply chain, while also lifting prices of key metals used in vehicle manufacturing.