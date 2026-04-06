US-Iran war: Automakers warn of supply hit despite record sales

India 's automobile sales have reached an all-time high, with a total of 2.96 crore units sold in the last financial year (FY26). This marks a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 13.3%, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The surge is largely attributed to the government's rationalization of goods and services tax (GST), which has spurred demand across various vehicle categories.

Sales breakdown Record sales in 2W and PV segments Two-wheelers (2W) led the sales with over 2.14 crore units sold, marking a 13.4% increase from the previous fiscal year. Passenger vehicles (PVs) also saw a significant jump in sales, crossing the 47-lakh mark for the first time with a 13% YoY growth rate. The rise is attributed to an extensive new-model pipeline, continued urbanization, and an ongoing shift toward SUVs and alternative powertrains.

Segment performance Growth in 3W and CV segments The three-wheeler (3W) segment also set a record with an 11.68% growth rate, driven by the electric vehicle (EV) transition. Commercial vehicles (CVs) also posted their best-ever figures, crossing the 10-lakh mark for the first time with an impressive 11.74% growth rate. The stellar performance of these segments is mainly due to infrastructure-driven freight demand and a particularly strong MCV sub-segment.

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Agricultural impact Tractors top performer of the year Tractors emerged as the top performer of the year, crossing 10 lakh retail units for the first time in history with an 18.95% growth rate. The stellar performance is a direct reflection of a good monsoon, strong rabi sowing, and improving farm economics. This highlights how agricultural factors can significantly influence automobile sales trends in India.

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