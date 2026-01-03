Bajaj celebrating Pulsar's 25th anniversary with special offers on bikes
What's the story
Bajaj Auto is celebrating 25 years of its iconic Pulsar brand in India. To mark the occasion, the company has launched a special offer on select Pulsar models. The offer includes benefits of up to ₹7,000 on select bikes. The benefits include cash savings, processing fee waiver, and five free services. The limited period offer is applicable across India at authorized dealerships.
Market influence
Pulsar's impact on Indian motorcycling
The Pulsar brand has been instrumental in making performance motorcycling accessible in India since its launch in 2001. The first two models, the Pulsar 150 and 180, were a perfect blend of style, power, and performance. They went head-to-head with Hero CBZ and changed the face of Indian motorcycling forever. Bajaj recently updated its long-running Pulsar 150 with an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, new paint schemes, and graphics.
Brand expansion
Brand's evolution and future plans
Over the years, Bajaj has expanded the Pulsar brand into multiple sub-segments to cater to different regional and customer preferences. The current range includes models like the Pulsar 125, N125, NS125, 150, N160, NS160, NS200, RS200, 220F, N250, F250, NS400Z, and more. As part of its 25th anniversary celebration this year, Bajaj is expected to revamp specific models, including refreshed 125cc bikes and a downsized version of their flagship sibling.