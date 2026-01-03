Bajaj celebrating Pulsar's 25th anniversary with special offers on bikes

Market influence

Pulsar's impact on Indian motorcycling

The Pulsar brand has been instrumental in making performance motorcycling accessible in India since its launch in 2001. The first two models, the Pulsar 150 and 180, were a perfect blend of style, power, and performance. They went head-to-head with Hero CBZ and changed the face of Indian motorcycling forever. Bajaj recently updated its long-running Pulsar 150 with an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, new paint schemes, and graphics.