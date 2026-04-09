Bajaj reintroduces Pulsar 180 at ₹1.2L
What's the story
Bajaj Auto has reintroduced the Pulsar 180 in India, priced at ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model fills the gap between the Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 220F. The new motorcycle is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a displacement of 178.6cc. It produces a peak power of 17hp at 8,500rpm and torque of up to 15Nm at 6,500rpm.
Engine specs
The bike gets ABS and tubeless tires
The Pulsar 180 comes with a five-speed gearbox, delivering a peak power identical to the discontinued model in 2022, but with an improved torque output. It beats the Pulsar 150 by 3hp and 1.75Nm of torque. The new bike also gets ABS-assisted disk brakes for both front (280mm) and rear (230mm) wheels, tubeless tires on sporty 17-inch wheels, a generous fuel tank capacity of up to 15-liter, and a practical ground clearance of up to 165mm.
Information
It comes in 5 color options
The Pulsar 180 sports a negative-LCD dash, just like its smaller sibling. It comes in five color options: black-gold, black-blue, black-grey, black-red, and white. The bike is priced ₹12,000 more than the Pulsar 150 but undercuts its main rival by ₹4,000.