Bajaj reintroduces Pulsar 180 at ₹1.2L

Engine specs

The bike gets ABS and tubeless tires

The Pulsar 180 comes with a five-speed gearbox, delivering a peak power identical to the discontinued model in 2022, but with an improved torque output. It beats the Pulsar 150 by 3hp and 1.75Nm of torque. The new bike also gets ABS-assisted disk brakes for both front (280mm) and rear (230mm) wheels, tubeless tires on sporty 17-inch wheels, a generous fuel tank capacity of up to 15-liter, and a practical ground clearance of up to 165mm.