Bajaj WEGO P9018 is India's largest electric 3-wheeler
Bajaj Auto just dropped the WEGO P9018, an electric three-wheeler priced at ₹4.41 lakh (ex-showroom).
With a 17.7 kWh battery and a class-leading 296km range per charge, it's built for city streets, small towns, and even rural roads—making it suitable for last-mile passenger-carrier use.
It gets advanced battery management system
This ride packs an advanced Battery Management System, regenerative braking for better efficiency, two-speed transmission, and can handle steep climbs with its 36% gradability.
Backed by a five-year warranty, it's also the largest electric three-wheeler in India so far.
As Samardeep Subandh from Bajaj puts it, the WEGO P9018 is "the biggest electric three-wheeler in India, with the largest battery and exceptional range of 296km on 1 charge" and the brand "continues to bring the best-in-class three-wheelers to every segment and need for India's last-mile commuting market."