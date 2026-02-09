Bajaj WEGO P9018 is India's largest electric 3-wheeler

It gets advanced battery management system

This ride packs an advanced Battery Management System, regenerative braking for better efficiency, two-speed transmission, and can handle steep climbs with its 36% gradability.

Backed by a five-year warranty, it's also the largest electric three-wheeler in India so far.

As Samardeep Subandh from Bajaj puts it, the WEGO P9018 is "the biggest electric three-wheeler in India, with the largest battery and exceptional range of 296km on 1 charge" and the brand "continues to bring the best-in-class three-wheelers to every segment and need for India's last-mile commuting market."