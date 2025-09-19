Next Article
Bajaj's Chetak e-scooter crosses 5 lakh sales milestone
Auto
Bajaj's Chetak electric scooter just crossed a big milestone: over 5 lakh units sold since its launch in January 2020.
Even with some supply chain hiccups (like a rare earth magnet shortage that paused production for a bit), more than 206,000 scooters found new owners in just the last 10 months.
Chetak continues to lead India's e-scooter race
Before these challenges, the Chetak was already leading India's e-scooter race, often neck-and-neck with TVS iQube.
Now that production is back on track, Bajaj has delivered another 200,000 scooters quickly, helped by its huge network of over 3,800 service points across India.
The Chetak lineup also offers different variants and battery options to fit what riders are looking for.