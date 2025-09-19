Bentley's Flying Spur becomes 1st 4-door car with 'Ombre' finish

It takes 2 specialists 60 hours to blend colors

Creating this finish is no quick job—it takes two specialists 60 hours to blend colors from front to back for that seamless fade.

Right now, you can pick from three curated color combos, with more options coming soon through Bentley's bespoke program.

If you want in, be ready to spend £48,000 (about ₹59.97 lakh) just for the paintwork.