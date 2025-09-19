Next Article
Bentley's Flying Spur becomes 1st 4-door car with 'Ombre' finish
Auto
Bentley just dropped a fresh paint finish for its Flying Spur sedan called "Ombre by Mulliner."
This is the first time a four-door car gets this kind of color-fade treatment, making each one feel extra special.
The new look turned heads at the Southampton International Boat Show after its earlier reveal on the Continental GT.
It takes 2 specialists 60 hours to blend colors
Creating this finish is no quick job—it takes two specialists 60 hours to blend colors from front to back for that seamless fade.
Right now, you can pick from three curated color combos, with more options coming soon through Bentley's bespoke program.
If you want in, be ready to spend £48,000 (about ₹59.97 lakh) just for the paintwork.