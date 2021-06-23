BMW teases 5 Series (facelift) prior to launch in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 05:57 pm

BMW India is all set to launch the 5 Series (facelift) sedan on June 24. In the latest development, the company has teased the car on social media platforms. To recall, the facelifted 5 Series was unveiled last year. It has a reworked front bumper and an upmarket cabin with high-tech features. In India, it will likely get three engine options. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser posted on Twitter

Face forward and get ready to take charge.​#THEnew5 launches tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/k4yN2eYAHJ — bmwindia (@bmwindia) June 23, 2021

Exteriors

It sports new 5-spoke alloy wheels and redesigned LED headlamps

The BMW 5 Series (facelift) features a sloping roofline, an elegant and sculpted bonnet, a wider kidney grille, a shark fin antenna, and twin exhausts. For lighting, it houses dual L-shaped LED DRLs, redesigned LED headlamps, and smoked LED taillights. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by body-colored ORVMs and new 5-spoke alloy wheels.

Information

The sedan will be available with three engine options

The BMW 5 Series (facelift) will reportedly arrive with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter petrol motor, a 2.0-liter diesel mill, and a 3.0-liter diesel unit. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed gearbox.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, there is a 10.3-inch touchscreen panel

The BMW 5 Series offers an upscale 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone color scheme, gloss black inserts on the center console, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a sunroof, and automatic climate control. It also packs a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, which is supported by BMW's iDrive operating system. For safety, the four-wheeler provides multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

BMW 5 Series (facelift): Pricing

The prices of facelifted BMW 5 Series sedan in India will be announced tomorrow at the launch event. It will carry some premium over the current-generation 5 Series model, which starts at Rs. 56 lakh (ex-showroom).