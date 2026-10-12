BMW's Concept 7 Protection blends luxury with bulletproof security
What's the story
BMW has unveiled the Concept 7 Protection, an innovative armored version of its luxury sedan. The new model is based on the existing 7 Series platform and is designed to protect against common street-level threats like robberies or traffic altercations. The concept aims at blending security with comfort without compromising on discretion, a key aspect of BMW's protection range.
Performance
The car comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain
The Concept 7 Protection is based on the M760e xDrive model and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
It combines a 3.0-liter inline-six engine with an electric motor for a total output of 603hp and torque of up to 800Nm.
The extra protection doesn't compromise on performance or aesthetics, thanks to thicker bullet-resistant glass, ballistic steel in doors, and fiber-reinforced composites hidden under regular sheet metal.
Security standards
Designed to meet the new BayB standard for civilian protection
The Concept 7 Protection is designed to meet the new BayB standard for civilian protection vehicles in cities.
This standard focuses on common handgun threats rather than military-style attacks.
The car can withstand 9x19mm rounds and the heavier .44 Magnum cartridge, which are often associated with armed robbery and street violence.
Future prospects
Pricing and production timeline not yet confirmed
BMW has not confirmed the pricing or production timeline for this model.
However, the company sees it as a potential expansion of its Protection portfolio for different user profiles.
The Concept 7 Protection targets private and corporate buyers who want factory-backed security without the visual bulk and weight of a full diplomatic-grade vehicle.