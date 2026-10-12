BMW's Concept 7 Protection blends luxury with bulletproof security

The Concept 7 Protection is based on the M760e xDrive model and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

It combines a 3.0-liter inline-six engine with an electric motor for a total output of 603hp and torque of up to 800Nm.

The extra protection doesn't compromise on performance or aesthetics, thanks to thicker bullet-resistant glass, ballistic steel in doors, and fiber-reinforced composites hidden under regular sheet metal.