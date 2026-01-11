Next Article
BMW India sets new sales record in 2025
Auto
BMW Group India just hit its highest-ever annual sales, moving 18,001 cars in 2025—a solid 14% jump from last year.
The surge came from sustained demand for premium mobility, with both BMW and Mini brands seeing gains.
SUVs and EVs are driving the hype
SUVs stole the show, making up nearly 60% of total sales—thanks especially to the locally assembled X1 and popular X5 models.
Electric vehicles also had a breakout year: BMW sold over 3,700 EVs in 2025, marking a massive growth of more than 200%.
Fourth quarter was their best yet
BMW wrapped up the year strong with record Q4 numbers—over 6,000 cars sold between October and December alone (up 17% from last year).
Clearly, luxury SUVs and EVs are catching on fast among Indian buyers.