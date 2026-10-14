2027 BMW M760 flagship sedan packs a powerful V8 engine
What's the story
BMW has officially unveiled the 2027 M760 xDrive, a high-performance version of its flagship sedan, the 7 Series. The new model is set to hit the US market in the first half of next year. It will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces around 570hp, and comes with standard all-wheel drive and upgraded chassis components compared with the inline-six-powered 740.
Enhanced features
The M760 xDrive is an upgrade over the 760i model
The M760 xDrive is a performance-focused upgrade over the previous 760i model.
The latter was powered by a slightly less powerful twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine with 536hp but didn't carry the M badge, making it less performance-oriented than its successor.
The only other M Performance version of the 7 Series was an electric variant called i7 M70, which has been dropped from the i7 lineup for 2027.
Strategic shift
A look at BMW's future plans for M Performance lineup
BMW has announced a strategic shift in its M Performance lineup, focusing on the V8 engine for the US market.
This move indicates that we can expect more such derivatives in the future, especially for larger models like the new X5 SUV.
The decision marks a departure from previous offerings and highlights BMW's commitment to performance and innovation.