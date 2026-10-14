2027 BMW M760 flagship sedan packs a powerful V8 engine

The M760 xDrive is a performance-focused upgrade over the previous 760i model.

The latter was powered by a slightly less powerful twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine with 536hp but didn't carry the M badge, making it less performance-oriented than its successor.

The only other M Performance version of the 7 Series was an electric variant called i7 M70, which has been dropped from the i7 lineup for 2027.