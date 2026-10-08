BMW iX3 M60 xDrive debuts with over 750km range

The iX3 M60 xDrive comes with a dual-motor setup, one on each axle. This configuration produces an impressive 612hp and 875Nm of torque.

BMW claims that the M60 features a new Gen6 motor at the rear, enabling higher power and torque outputs.

The EV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 240km/h.