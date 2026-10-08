BMW iX3 M60 xDrive debuts with over 750km range
What's the story
BMW has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the iX3 M60 xDrive. The new model is said to be the most powerful of the Neue Klasse SUVs, with an impressive power output of 612hp and a claimed range of up to 754km on the WLTP cycle. The iX3 M60 comes with several standard upgrades from BMW's M performance division.
Powertrain details
The EV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in under 4 seconds
The iX3 M60 xDrive comes with a dual-motor setup, one on each axle. This configuration produces an impressive 612hp and 875Nm of torque.
BMW claims that the M60 features a new Gen6 motor at the rear, enabling higher power and torque outputs.
The EV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 240km/h.
Battery specs
It supports DC charging speeds of up to 400kW
The iX3 M60 packs a 108.7kWh battery pack, similar to the standard iX3 model.
It supports maximum DC charging speeds of up to 400kW, allowing users to add a range of up to 340km in just 10 minutes.
The car also has AC charging compatibility for speeds of up to 22kW, making it convenient for long-distance travel and daily use alike.
Manufacturing timeline
Production of iX3 M60 xDrive will begin in 2027
Production of the BMW iX3 M60 xDrive is set to start at the manufacturer's Debrecen plant in Hungary in spring 2027.
This marks a major step for BMW as it continues to expand its electric vehicle lineup and meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions.
The iX3 M60 will be a key part of this strategy, offering consumers a powerful and efficient EV option.