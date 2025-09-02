You don't need helmets to ride this self-balancing BMW bike

BMW Motorrad is revolutionizing the world of motorcycling with its latest creation, the Vision CE Concept. The innovative self-balancing vehicle does away with the need for helmets and protective gear. It is a more refined version of the C1 Concept introduced nearly three decades ago. The Vision CE embodies BMW's forward-looking CE design language and aims to offer an urban motorcycling experience that combines freedom and a carefree riding experience.

Safety innovation The motorcycle features a metallic tubular cage for protection The Vision CE Concept comes with a metallic tubular cage, integrated into the motorcycle's mainframe, to protect riders in case of a fall. It also features five-point seat belts like those used in sports cars to hold passengers in place during an accident. The cage is even padded with foam for added impact protection.

Design evolution It has a bulky face and forward-set foot peg position The Vision CE Concept's cage is sleeker and more appealing than its predecessor, the C1. It uses modern materials and technologies to encourage riders to enjoy their rides more. The futuristic design features a bulky face, long wheelbase, as well as forward-set foot peg position for a relaxed riding posture.