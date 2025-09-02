Next Article
Norton pauses production of select models to prepare for refresh
Norton Motorcycles has paused production of its V4SV, V4CR, and Commando 961 models at the Solihull factory to get ready for a fresh lineup dropping this November.
The last Commando 961s are already headed to dealers, so if you want one, now's your chance.
Norton's upcoming lineup will include a new superbike
Norton's got a new 1200cc superbike in final testing—set to debut in November and even launching in India as part of their global push.
Expect a brand-new design vibe and possibly midsize models built by TVS right in India.
Backed by TVS since 2020, Norton is also rolling out collectible editions and flexible financing to welcome new riders.
Executive Director Richard Arnold emphasized Norton's commitment to its legacy and a forward-thinking, innovative future.