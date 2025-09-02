Norton pauses production of select models to prepare for refresh

Norton's upcoming lineup will include a new superbike

Norton's got a new 1200cc superbike in final testing—set to debut in November and even launching in India as part of their global push.

Expect a brand-new design vibe and possibly midsize models built by TVS right in India.

Backed by TVS since 2020, Norton is also rolling out collectible editions and flexible financing to welcome new riders.

Executive Director Richard Arnold emphasized Norton's commitment to its legacy and a forward-thinking, innovative future.