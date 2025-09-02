Royal Enfield's sales jump 55% in August, hit 1.14 lakh
Royal Enfield just had a huge month—sales jumped 55% in August 2025, with over 1.14 lakh bikes sold compared to 73,629 last year.
The festive season and strong demand in both domestic and export markets helped push these numbers up.
Hunter, Classic, Bullet lead the charge
The Hunter, Classic, and Bullet 350 models stole the show with a massive 61% sales boost, hitting nearly one lakh units.
Even bigger bikes like the Bear, Interceptor, and Super Meteor saw growth, rising 23% to 15,371 units.
Domestic sales rose by 57%, while exports climbed by 39%, showing Royal Enfield's appeal is going global.
RE CEO on upcoming events and community building
CEO B. Govindarajan credits this momentum to new launches and festival buzz.
He's excited about upcoming events like Motoverse and Art of Motorcycling in November, which aim to bring riders together and keep building that worldwide RE community.