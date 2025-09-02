Royal Enfield's sales jump 55% in August, hit 1.14 lakh

Hunter, Classic, Bullet lead the charge

The Hunter, Classic, and Bullet 350 models stole the show with a massive 61% sales boost, hitting nearly one lakh units.

Even bigger bikes like the Bear, Interceptor, and Super Meteor saw growth, rising 23% to 15,371 units.

Domestic sales rose by 57%, while exports climbed by 39%, showing Royal Enfield's appeal is going global.