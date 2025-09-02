Honda Elevate SUV gains new Ivory edition: Check top features

Bold Alpha-Bold Plus grille now standard on V and VX trims

The V and VX trims now feature dual-tone black and ivory fabric seats, plus the bold Alpha-Bold Plus grille—priced from ₹12.39 lakh to ₹14.13 lakh.

If you're into an all-black vibe, the Black Editions keep things sleek with fully blacked-out exteriors and matching leatherette cabins.