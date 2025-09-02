Honda Elevate SUV gains new Ivory edition: Check top features
Honda's Elevate SUV just got a makeover ahead of the 2025 festive rush.
The top ZX trim now rocks an Ivory leatherette interior, ambient lighting, and a handy 360-degree camera.
This new ZX Ivory edition starts at ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Bold Alpha-Bold Plus grille now standard on V and VX trims
The V and VX trims now feature dual-tone black and ivory fabric seats, plus the bold Alpha-Bold Plus grille—priced from ₹12.39 lakh to ₹14.13 lakh.
If you're into an all-black vibe, the Black Editions keep things sleek with fully blacked-out exteriors and matching leatherette cabins.
Every Honda Elevate packs a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine
Every Elevate packs a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine, with manual or CVT options for city or highway drives.
It fits five people comfortably and sits high with 220mm ground clearance.
Safety isn't left out either: the ZX trim includes the Honda SENSING ADAS suite, six airbags, LaneWatch camera, stability assist, and hill start assist.