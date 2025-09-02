Hyundai launches CRETA King in India starting at ₹17.88 lakh

Hyundai has launched three special editions of its popular SUV, the CRETA, in India. The new variants are called CRETA King, King Knight, and King Limited Edition. They have been launched to commemorate a decade of the CRETA 's presence in the Indian market. The starting price for these exclusive models is ₹17.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Feature-rich CRETA King is the top-of-the-line variant The CRETA King is the top-of-the-line variant in the new series. It comes with a host of premium features such as 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, driver power seat memory function, passenger seat eight-way electric adjustment, dashcam, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity and dual-zone automatic temperature control with touch panel. The model also gets a front-row seatback table with phone/tablet holder and an exclusive 'King' emblem.

Powertrain Engine options and new color option The CRETA King comes with three engine options: a 1.5-liter MPi petrol (6-speed MT, IVT); a 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel (6-speed MT, 6-speed AT); and a 1.5-liter turbo GDi petrol (7-speed DCT). The model also gets an all-new Black Matte color option to enhance its aesthetic appeal.

Design CRETA King Knight features all-black theme The CRETA King Knight is a special variant with an all-black theme and matte-black 18-inch alloys. It shares key features with the King variant but is only offered with two engine options: the 1.5-liter MPi petrol (IVT) and the 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel (6-speed AT). The model's unique design makes it stand out from other variants in the lineup.