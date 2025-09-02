UP introduces vintage vehicle registration: How to apply

How to get your classic car or bike registered

Owners can apply at their local RTO, where inspectors check for originality and no major modifications to the chassis, body shell, or engine.

Registration costs ₹20,000 for 10 years (renewal is ₹5,000 every five).

Once approved, your vintage gets a unique number plate format and skips the high-security plate rule.

Just remember: these classics aren't for daily commutes or commercial use—they're here to be cherished, not just driven.