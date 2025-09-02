Next Article
UP introduces vintage vehicle registration: How to apply
As of September 2025, Uttar Pradesh has rolled out a new way to officially register vintage vehicles—think cars and bikes that are over 50 years old.
The goal? To help preserve these classic beauties and recognize their place in automotive history.
How to get your classic car or bike registered
Owners can apply at their local RTO, where inspectors check for originality and no major modifications to the chassis, body shell, or engine.
Registration costs ₹20,000 for 10 years (renewal is ₹5,000 every five).
Once approved, your vintage gets a unique number plate format and skips the high-security plate rule.
Just remember: these classics aren't for daily commutes or commercial use—they're here to be cherished, not just driven.