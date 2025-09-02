Tesla's India launch underwhelms with around 600 orders since July

Tesla 's much-anticipated entry into the Indian market has been underwhelming, with only a little over 600 cars booked since mid-July. The number is far lower than the company's expectations and is on par with what it delivered globally every four hours in H1 2025. Despite its brand power, Tesla has struggled to penetrate India's price-sensitive EV market.

Delivery strategy Tesla aims to deliver between 350 and 500 cars Tesla intends to deliver between 350 and 500 cars in India this year, with the first batch arriving from Shanghai in early September. Deliveries will be restricted to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram for now. The number of deliveries is based on full payments received for the cars and Tesla's ability to deliver outside of the cities it currently has a showroom in.

Market challenges Model Y's price tag makes it unappealing in India Tesla's entry-level model in India costs over ₹60 lakh ($68,000) due to high import tariffs, way above the ₹22 lakh mark where most EVs are sold. This effectively puts the base variant of Model Y out of reach for most Indian consumers. The lukewarm response highlights the hurdles Tesla faces while trying to tap new growth markets amid rising challenges in China and the US.